St. Louis barbecue restaurant to shutter

ST. LOUIS — A local barbecue restaurant is shuttering.
Navin’s BBQ’s last day of operations will be Thursday, officials said in an Instagram post.
“We will be taking time to determine what the future of Navin’s BBQ may be,” the post read. “We appreciate the love and support we have received in the over two and a half years.”
Located at 3559 Arsenal St. in Tower Grove East and near the South Grand business district, the space previously housed Guerrilla Street Food — a Filipino-inspired, food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar — from 2015 to 2020.