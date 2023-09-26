St. Louis bar and restaurant to close its kitchen

The bar and restaurant will close its kitchen following brunch service on Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Beffa’s is closing its kitchen.

The bar and restaurant, at 2700 Olive St., will close its kitchen following brunch service on Sunday, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“A new concept is planned to launch out of the kitchen on October 11th bringing Beffa's customers some exciting new food options,” officials wrote in the post. “More information on that to come over the next couple weeks.”

Beffa’s bar will remain open as its kitchen transitions concepts, officials said.

Beffa’s — which is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch — serves classic Italian and American fare.