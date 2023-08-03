x
Business Journal

Missouri cannabis regulators suspend operations of three cannabis facilities

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services declined to comment which facilities’ operations were suspended.
Credit: UPI
Freshly cut cannabis sits in a processing center to be made into smokeable cannabis at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Missouri on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Missouri leagalized recreational cannabis sales on February 3, 2023 and over the three day weekend, Missouri cannabis stores sold $12.7 million in sales, out of which $4.2 million was medical marijuana and $8.5 million to recreational sales. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Missouri cannabis regulators earlier this month suspended the operations of three cannabis facilities due to potential product safety concerns.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services declined to comment which facilities’ operations were suspended: “Investigations are ongoing, so we cannot comment further at this time,” it said in a statement issued Aug. 10.

As a result of the earlier suspensions, dispensary operators across the state have seen “hundreds” of their products placed on hold, Greenway Magazine first reported.

Jason Nelson, CEO of BeLeaf Medical, a St. Louis-based, vertically integrated cannabis company that operates five dispensaries under the Swade brand, said that he has “approximately $100,000 worth of total inventory sitting on administrative hold that (he) can’t do anything with."

But the holds, he said, aren't so severe to be noticed by consumers, whose shopping experience wouldn’t be noticeably different.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.

