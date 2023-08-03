Missouri cannabis regulators suspend operations of three cannabis facilities

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services declined to comment which facilities’ operations were suspended.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri cannabis regulators earlier this month suspended the operations of three cannabis facilities due to potential product safety concerns.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services declined to comment which facilities’ operations were suspended: “Investigations are ongoing, so we cannot comment further at this time,” it said in a statement issued Aug. 10.

As a result of the earlier suspensions, dispensary operators across the state have seen “hundreds” of their products placed on hold, Greenway Magazine first reported.

Jason Nelson, CEO of BeLeaf Medical, a St. Louis-based, vertically integrated cannabis company that operates five dispensaries under the Swade brand, said that he has “approximately $100,000 worth of total inventory sitting on administrative hold that (he) can’t do anything with."

But the holds, he said, aren't so severe to be noticed by consumers, whose shopping experience wouldn’t be noticeably different.