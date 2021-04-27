St. Louis private high school Cardinal Ritter College Prep wraps up $2.5M athletic complex renovation

The project included expanding the private, Catholic high school’s weight room and improving its outdoor athletic complex

ST. LOUIS — Cardinal Ritter College Preparatory High School has wrapped up a $2.5 million project that has expanded and renovated athletic facilities on its campus in the city’s Grand Center neighborhood.

The project included expanding the private, Catholic high school’s weight room and improving its outdoor athletic complex. The high school, located at 701 N. Spring Ave., broke ground on the project in 2020.

As part of the upgrades, Cardinal Ritter’s weight room was expanded by about 1,200 square feet. Additions to the facility include collegiate-level equipment, a commercial washer and dryer and direct access to the school’s outdoor athletic fields.

St. Louis-based Kwame Building Group Inc. served as construction manager on the project. Knoebel Construction was tapped as general contractor and JEMA was the project’s architect. Jasminn Jones, a graduate of Cardinal Ritter, was KWAME’s project manager for the renovations.

The high school also added a new athletic field, track, press box and sound system as part of the improvements to its athletics complex. Officials said the facility will be used by other elementary schools, youth clubs and community organizations and the 10,000 youth and adults who participate in events at the school’s athletic facilities annually.

“This facility is nothing short of state of the art. It’s on a collegiate level and fits nicely into our strategic health and wellness plan,” said Tamiko Armstead, president of Cardinal Ritter.

