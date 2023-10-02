Where the St. Louis Cardinals ranked in MLB attendance for 2023

The Cardinals finished the 2023 regular season with a 71-91 record.

ST. LOUIS — Attendance at Busch Stadium during the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals season fell more than 2% year over year to 3,241,091 attendees, according to St. Louis Business Journal's sister publication Sports Business Journal.

That ranked the Cardinals No. 4 among MLB's 30 clubs, trailing the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the team's 81 home games during the regular season, the Cardinals averaged 40,013 fans per game, down from 40,994 in 2022.