How much St. Louis County home values have risen since 2021

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Most St. Louis County homes would sell for more today than they would have two years ago, with the median home price having risen by 16.9% countywide, according to figures released this week by the St. Louis County assessor.

The county assessor’s office, led by Assessor Jake Zimmerman, posted preliminary residential assessed valuations online this week as part of the state-required reassessment of property values that happens every two years. Properties were last assessed in 2021. The posted values could change before they are finalized ahead of the July 1 deadline, officials said.

The median price for a single-family house in St. Louis County now stands at about $222,300, compared with the median price from two years ago of about $192,000, the office said in a news release. Not every house has increased in value, but most homeowners could sell for more today than they would have been able to in 2021, Zimmerman said.

