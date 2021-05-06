St. Louis County Library to expand hours, stop requiring appointments

The system said its popular curbside service, which allows patrons to pick up library items and printouts at all 20 branches, is still available

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Library system said that effective Monday, May 10, it will expand its hours and open its branches to the public without requiring appointments.

Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required inside library branches, and added safety guidelines, including social distancing, will be in place.

Effective Monday, St. Louis County Library branch hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The system said its popular curbside service, which allows patrons to pick up library items and printouts at all 20 branches, is still available. Visit the library's website for more information.

The library system's History & Genealogy Department will continue to operate by appointment, email, phone or virtually, officials said.