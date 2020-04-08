Breaking down the data on St. Louis’ highest-paid executives of 2019

Here is a list of St. Louis’ highest-paid executives

ST. LOUIS — The publication of this week’s Highest-Paid Executives List means it’s time for another look at who makes the most money in St. Louis.

The list uses SEC filings from public companies (and a few private ones required to file with the SEC) to determine the 100 St. Louis executives who made the most money in 2019. As in previous years, Centene Corp. CEO Michael Neidorff topped the list, with $26.4 million in total compensation.

He was one of 49 executives whose total pay rose from 2018 to 2019. Thirty-two saw total compensation fall, and comparison data for 19 new C-suite executives was not available.

Edward Jones CEO Penny Pennington, who earned $14.67 million in 2019, was the highest-paid woman on the list and the fifth-highest-paid overall. Of the 13 women on the list, notable newcomers include Darcy Horn Davenport, CEO of Post Holdings spinoff BellRing Brands Inc.; Marisa Iasenza, chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Edgewell Personal Care; and Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP and chief digital information officer at Ameren Corp.

The executive who enjoyed the biggest pay jump was Edgewell President and CEO Rod Little, whose total compensation increased by about 400% from $1.37 million in 2018 to $6.82 million in 2019. The change was mainly due to a large increase in stock awards.

By contrast, Foresight Energy President and CEO Robert Moore did not receive any stock awards last year, decreasing his total compensation from $1.75 million in 2018 to $250,000 in 2019. Foresight’s board terminated its equity compensation plan in December 2019, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this March. It announced the confirmation of its reorganization plan in June.

