'Cannabis as a catalyst': 2 St. Louis natives look to promote equity in pot industry

ST. LOUIS — Mohamed Yusuf and Demarco Moorehead learned of inequities that exist in the cannabis industry at a young age: Black people are — and historically have been — disenfranchised from participating in the cannabis industry and are disproportionately criminalized for cannabis use, they said.

Yusuf and Moorehead, who grew up in south and north St. Louis, respectively, hoped to reverse this trend by founding a cannabis brand that creates equal access for all players.

The pair said they were able to use their story, mission and nonprofit to secure a partnership with Organic Remedies, a multi-state cannabis operator with three dispensaries in Missouri, one of which is in St. Louis.

Pressure Co. launched last August with a lineup of products made using Organic Remedies' cannabis.

Pressure Co. is now available in about 70 dispensaries across the state and has lately been garnering revenue to the tune of $300,000 per month.

