St. Louis panel OKs one apartment development, rejects another

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis board with veto power over projects in historic districts on Monday approved one and rejected another from a prolific apartment developer.

Lux Living’s revised plan for an apartment complex at the site of the nonprofit Engineers' Club headquarters at 4339 and 4359 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End was approved by the St. Louis Preservation Board, after the developer made significant changes to the proposal that will keep the historic building intact and see a new six-story apartment complex constructed around the current club.

The previous plans, to first partially demolish the building and then keep the historic facade, had been rejected by city officials. Lux was also rejected in its bid to build a new apartment complex at the site of the Optimist International headquarters, also in the Central West End.

At the same meeting, the Preservation Board rejected a proposal from Lux to tear down seven buildings at the prime Kingshighway Boulevard and Highway 40 intersection to make way for a new apartment building.

A series of citizens and the area’s alderman, Tina Pihl, urged the board to reject the plan, which had been revised Friday after more than a year of being considered at neighborhood meetings. Pihl said in a letter that the public should be able to comment on the new proposal, while some of the speakers objected to switching the apartment entrance behind the building instead of from Kingshighway, as the original design outlined.

The plan was rejected 4-0, with one abstention.