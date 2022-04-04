St. Louis-based senior living startup expands with acquisition

EmpowerMe Wellness said Monday it has acquired Tampa, Florida-based Salus Physical Therapy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The St. Louis senior living startup said Monday it has acquired Tampa, Florida-based Salus Physical Therapy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Salus provides its outpatient physical therapy services to 45 senior living communities in Florida, bringing the number of senior living facilities using EmpowerMe Wellness’ services to more than 450 in over 20 states. Founded in 2017, EmpowerMe Wellness describes itself as a tech-enabled, multiservice health care provider for senior living facilities, providing integrated therapy, diagnostic, pharmacy and primary care services for their residents.

“We are excited to welcome everyone at Salus into the EmpowerMe Wellness family. Salus' therapists and staff are known throughout the communities they serve for their commitment to helping residents live healthier, happier lives — which is a commitment EmpowerMe shares,” said Josh Stevens, founder and CEO of EmpowerMe Wellness. “Our partnership will create exciting growth opportunities for new team members while making a continued impact to improve the lives of seniors and enrich the communities they call home.”

The acquisition marks the latest growth initiative for EmpowerMe Wellness, which within the past two years has significantly expanded the number of senior living facilities using its services. It has grown from little more than 40 senior living facilities using its services in August 2020 to more than 450 today.