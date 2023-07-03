Supply chain company Bastian Solutions opens new facility for St. Louis-based robotics division

ST. LOUIS — Bastian Solutions, an Indianapolis-based firm that provides material handling systems and supply chain technology, has opened a new facility to house its robotics division in St. Louis.
Bastian has begun operating from its new 140,177-square-foot facility at 3143 Riverport Tech Center Drive in Maryland Heights. Bastian relocated its robotics operations from another site in Maryland Heights, at 2200 Forte Court, where it had about 80,000 square feet, said Jim Clark, Bastian’s president of manufacturing strategy and operations.
Describing itself as a “supply chain integration partner,” Bastian Solutions offers an array of material handling systems and automation technologies. Its robotics division in St. Louis provides customers with the design and manufacturing of industrial robotics systems, control integration for robotic devices, and robotic simulation software. Its robotics products include its SmartPick, a robotic bin-picking device, and a new automated forklift.