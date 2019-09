ST. LOUIS — A Midtown sushi restaurant has closed.

BaiKu Sushi Lounge, located at 3407 Olive St. inside Hotel Ignacio and near the campus of Saint Louis University, has closed its doors. Officials with the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

“BaiKu Sushi Lounge has closed. Thank you to all the amazing guests we had the privilege of serving these past five years – it has been our pleasure. Catch ya later,” the social media post read.

