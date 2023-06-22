The Sweet Divine bakery to permanently close

The bakery competed on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" in 2012 and won.

ST. LOUIS — A bakery in Soulard is shuttering after 13 years in business.

The Sweet Divine Bakery & Coffee Bar, located at 1801 S. Ninth St., will have its last day of business Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

Owners Jenna and Jason Siebert said in the post they "have decided to retire from the bakery life," and while they tried to find someone to take over the business, they couldn't.

The Sieberts started their business as a cupcake truck in 2011, opening a brick-and-mortar shop on South Kingshighway in 2012 and then moving to the shop in Soulard in 2013. After a fire at the Soulard shop in 2016, the business was shut down for more than nine months before reopening in the rehabbed space, according to the shop's website.

The Sweet Divine competed on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" in 2012 and won, and later appeared twice more on the show.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.