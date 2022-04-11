Taco shop to open second location in Kirkwood

The new space, totaling 4,100 square feet, includes an outdoor patio.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, a popular St. Louis spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, is set to open a second location in Kirkwood.

The restaurant, at 11111 Manchester Road in a former Hardee's, requires significant construction before it will be ready for service, said owner Kurt Eller. He said the new location could open in October, but most likely it will be later.

Eller said he has been searching for possible expansion sites for the past several years, but it has not been an easy task.

After passing on the purchase of a couple locations and getting "beat out" on others, Eller said he is thankful he held out and landed on the former Hardee's site.

The perks of owning a stand-alone business outweigh the significant costs of construction, he said, adding that the business is currently soliciting bids. The sale is scheduled to close June 2, Eller said. The seller is Stephen F. Bahn Commercial Real Estate of South County.

Eller said he is self-funding the bulk of costs, but also utilizing a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration via Midwest Regional Bank.

The new space, totaling 4,100 square feet, includes an outdoor patio.

Kaemmerlen Facility Solutions has been hired by Eller to handle mechanical, electric and plumbing work, while Hot Construction Inc. is acting as contractor.

Eller said a few new employees will be needed to help run the Kirkwood location, with hiring starting 45 to 60 days before opening.