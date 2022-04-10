2 St. Louis restaurant favorites team up for a limited-time collaboration

If you want to make sure you don't miss this collaboration, get to Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand this week.

ST. LOUIS — What do you get when you cross two of St. Louis' favorite restaurants?

A hot dog that's unlike anything you've ever had.

Steve's Hot Dogs and Grace Meat + Three are coming together to create the Grace Meat + Steve's dog. It takes the signature flavors from both restaurants to create a southern-inspired hot dog.

“When you think about Steve’s, you immediately think of that great fresh-baked Italian bun and that incredible smoked flavor of their dog,” Chef Rick Lewis of Grace Meat + Three said in a press release. "When you think of Grace Meat + Three, our Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich is our signature. As we began to talk about a collaboration, we knew we needed something that highlighted both of these elements.”

The hot dog will feature a smoked, all-beef hot dog on a fresh Italian bun topped with hot fried chicken skins, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, onions and Grace Meat + Three's famous Comeback Sauce.

“We are such big fans of the food at Grace Meat + Three at Steve’s. I remember the first time I went there for lunch and tried his hot chicken, I immediately knew this was something special, “ said Steve Ewing, owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs. “This match-up is not to be missed.”

If you want to make sure you don't miss this collaboration, get to Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand this week. It'll only be available for one week, starting Monday.

This is the latest in a long list of collaborations that Steve's Hot Dogs has done with other St. Louis area restaurants.