Mediterranean-inspired restaurant chain to open multiple locations in St. Louis

Taziki’s has nearly 100 restaurant locations across 16 states, according to its website.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Taziki's Mediterranean Café is coming to St. Louis.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based fast-casual restaurant chain is in expansion mode and has its sights set on the Midwest, Senior Director of Market Development Alex Garmezy said. The chain plans to open its first location in the St. Louis region in Creve Coeur towards the end of the year, he said.

Known for its Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, which includes gyros, sandwiches and salads, the restaurant will be corporate-owned, and operated by Scott Bonner, an equity partner based in the St. Louis region. Bonner joined the company in May, according to his LinkedIn, and is a proven restaurant operator with decades of experience, Garmezy said.