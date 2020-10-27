Take a look at new Chesterfield music venue The Factory slated for 2021 opening

"This marks the beginning of a new era for the music scene in the St. Louis region"

ST. LOUIS — The developers behind the redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets shopping center into a shopping, dining and entertainment destination have released more renderings of the redevelopment's planned music and entertainment venue.

The Factory, a 52,000-square-foot event space, is under construction and scheduled to open in 2021. It will have capacity for up to 3,000 to attend national touring concerts and other events, officials said.

The venue is an anchor of The Staenberg Group's redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets, at Interstate 64 and North Outer 40 Road, into The District. The company did not disclose the cost of The Factory project.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for the music scene in the St. Louis region,” Michael Staenberg, founder of TSG and partner in The Factory, said in a statement. “We are creating a new standard in the industry. There is nothing else like it in the Midwest.”

Plans for the The Factory were first unveiled last December. Located on the western edge of The District, The Factory's modular panels can be reconfigured to host not only touring music acts but corporate events, trade shows, weddings, banquets and other events. The interior's industrial look features finishes like weathered wood, metalwork stairs, exposed brick, vintage lighting fixtures and polished concrete.

Steve Schankman, founder of Contemporary Productions, is the exclusive talent booker of The Factory.

Brian Carp, who brings experience with The Fox Theatre and Z2 Entertainment in Boulder, Colorado; and House of Blues in Dallas and Anaheim, California, will serve as The Factory’s chief operating officer.