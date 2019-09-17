This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Frontenac.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63131 ZIP code, which includes Frontenac. In the first half of 2019, the 63131 ZIP code had 228 home sales, with a median sale price of $563,438. The median days on the market for homes was 63, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the priciest homes on the market in Frontenac:

6 Holiday Lane, $2.2 million: Built in 2002, this five-bedroom home sits on a 1-acre lot. Inside the home are seven full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The home totals 7,291 square feet. The home has a chef’s kitchen, hearth room and partially finished basement. Outside, there are patios, a pool and fireplace.

731 Laurel Oak, $1.8 million: This 5,545-square-foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms: four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The home sits on a 1-acre lot. The kitchen has a center land, butler's pantry and custom cabinetry. Built in 2016, the home includes a walk-out basement and smart technology. Outside, the home has a deck and patio.

10 W. Geyer Lane, $1.5 million: This five-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The home totals 4,995 square feet and sits on a 1-acre lot. The home’s kitchen has a center island, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Downstairs, the home’s basement has additional living space and a bathroom. Outside, the home includes a patio and three-car garage.

