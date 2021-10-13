Owners of shuttered Three Monkeys restaurant to open 2 new concepts

"In the months to come, we will be working to bring you a great fast casual rendition of everything you loved at 3 Monkeys"

ST. LOUIS — Zach and Mary Rice, the owners of Three Monkeys that closed its doors in August 2020, have announced the opening of two new restaurant concepts.

Black Sheep Whiskey & Wine, located at 3153 Morganford Road, will open its doors in the next few weeks inside the space previously occupied by Three Monkeys, the couple announced on Facebook. The cocktail bar will offer shareable plates and entrees, as well as an extensive list of wines and whiskeys, as well as a craft cocktail program.

"The space has been beautifully renovated by our friend Bob the Builder and his team creating a more open and reimagined space while keeping a lot of the neighborhood charm from the original 3 Monkeys," the couple said.

In addition, the restaurant will have a southern inspired brunch called Mama 2's Biscuits by Black Sheep — a concept named after Mama 2, a grandmotherly figure and master cook in Zach Rice's life, officials said. The brunch concept will be offered five days a week and will feature biscuit sandwiches, southern inspired entrees and a biscuit and gravy flight.

3 Little Monkeys, inspired by the pizza and wings the original restaurant was known for, will open at 3172 Morganford Road, located across the street from Black Sheep. This concept won't open its doors for a few months, officials said.

"In the months to come, we will be working to bring you a great fast casual rendition of everything you loved at 3 Monkeys complete with arcade games, a fun 80s/90s vibe, and pizza by the slice," the Facebook post said.