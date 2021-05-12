Tony's, long a downtown staple, opens in new Clayton location

The restaurant features an 8,500-square-foot main dining room, with an additional small private dining room

CLAYTON, Mo. — Fine-dining mainstay Tony's has opened in its new Clayton location, after announcing in April 2020 it would leave its longtime downtown home.

The business' opening in a Centene Corp. building at 105 Carondelet Plaza was marked Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris, Clayton Chamber Executive Director Ellen Gale, Tony's owner James Bommarito, and his mother Martha Bommarito and sister Lucy Bommarito.

The restaurant features an 8,500-square-foot main dining room, with an additional small private dining room. Anthony's, the restaurant's longtime accompanying bar and lunch spot, is located upstairs, with an additional entrance on Hanley Road. It overlooks an outdoor patio that seats 40. Lunch is served in the bar Monday through Friday, while dinner is served in all areas Tuesday through Saturday.

A spokesman for the restaurant said New York architecture firm Bentel & Bentel worked on the new Tony's space.

