ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Well-known downtown St. Louis restaurant Tony's faces a federal tax lien for $763,444.

The lien was filed Dec. 6, newly available records show. Its operator, James Bommarito, had said Dec. 19 that the fine-dining mainstay could leave the neighborhood.

Reached Wednesday, Bommarito said "there are no plans at the present moment for us (to move)."

"So we're hanging in, at 410 Market St.," he said, referencing the restaurant's longtime address. "We keep our options open," Bommarito added.

He declined to comment on the tax lien.

James Bommarito's father and Tony's founder, Vince Bommarito Sr., died in April.

