UMSL appoints first-ever vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion

In the role, Tanisha Stevens will lead strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives for UMSL’s students, faculty, staff and community

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri - St. Louis has appointed Tanisha Stevens as the university’s first-ever vice chancellor of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In the role, Stevens will lead strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives for UMSL’s students, faculty, staff and community. The appointment is effective immediately, according to a release.

Stevens has spent the past 17 years at UMSL, most recently as interim director of the office of diversity, equity and inclusion. She’s held that role since November and during that time, Stevens continued her previous role as director of the office of academic integrity simultaneously.

UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik made the announcement Monday and said the appointment reflects the university’s increased commitment in diversity and inclusion.

“I am excited to continue to work with Dr. Stevens as we advance and expand on our support for creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment on campus and in our community,” Sobolik said in a release. “She has a strong track record of effecting positive change and developing strategic initiatives that have improved lives at UMSL. She’s the right person to lead our efforts in growing the office of diversity, equity and inclusion aligned with our goal of inclusive excellence and our mission of transforming lives.”

Stevens has B.A. in psychology from the University of Missouri - Columbia, an M.A. in counseling from Saint Louis University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from UMSL.

“I think it is really important to be authentic and transparent and that the work we do is done with intentionality, purpose and integrity.” Stevens said. “We have had a number of discussions across campus and the office is committed to taking action to ensure that our diverse voices are represented and heard. For me, that’s imperative.”