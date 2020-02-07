Miriam launches $8M campaign to fund new high school

The high school will include an administrative suite, 12 classrooms, a multipurpose room, two science labs, a life skills classroom, a culinary arts area and a gym

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Miriam has launched the public phase of its Building on Success campaign, an $8 million effort to help fund its new high school — Miriam Academy. More than $5 million has already been committed to the campaign, officials said.

Last fall, Miriam purchased the property owned by H.F. Epstein Hebrew at 1138 N. Warson Road in Olivette for the permanent location of Miriam Academy. The high school has been operating in a separate wing at Parkway United Church of Christ, at 2845 N. Ballas Road in Town & Country.

"Miriam Academy provides a vital service for the unique learners in our community," Miriam Foundation Executive Director Andy Thorp said. "Our individualized curriculum, integrated therapies and counseling, and career readiness services set our students up for success not only in high school, but throughout their lives."

Officials previously declined to share how much Miriam paid for the property, but it was sold in September last year for $5.45 million, according to St. Louis County real estate information. Miriam had said the school plans to invest at least $2.5 million for improvements, which include completely replacing the roof, enhancing the layout and updates to other building systems. Staff members will move into the building this month and the space will be ready for students to start school this August.

The high school will include an administrative suite, 12 classrooms, a multipurpose room, two science labs, a life skills classroom, a culinary arts area and a full-size gym. Other features will include a TV studio and areas for clubs and sports. A fenced-in outdoor field will be used for sports, outdoor classes, and gardening club. A large patio space also will be available for use outside.

The new property also will house offices for Miriam Foundation, which staffs the business, marketing and fundraising functions of the organization, officials said. That staff currently utilizes rented office spaces.

Click here for the full story.