Local union rejects contract offer from Schnucks, authorizes strike 'should it become necessary'

ST. LOUIS — United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 88 — which represents more than 1,000 Schnuck Market Inc. workers across Missouri and Illinois — on Thursday said its members “overwhelmingly” voted to reject a contract offer from the St. Louis-based grocer.

The local union said it has authorized leadership to call for a strike, should it become necessary.

Schnucks’ contract offer would have “jeopardized” members’ health care plans and “failed to offer competitive wages for their hard work,” according to a statement released by the labor union.

“Dissolving our health care fund is not an option, and the wage package should reflect the true definition of fair pay,” UFCW Local 88 President Dan Telle said at a meeting to discuss Schnucks’ contract offer.

Schnucks said the company was “disappointed” the proposal didn’t pass.

