United Airlines dumps Lambert seasonal routes it started last year

ST. LOUIS — United Airlines will no longer fly a pair of summer seasonal routes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport that it launched last year.

A United spokeswoman said it is dropping routes from Lambert to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina, which it flew three times a week last summer. It announced the new routes in March 2021.

"Due to the ongoing staffing challenges at our regional carriers, we are not planning to resume those routes," the spokeswoman said.

She added that Chicago-based United (Nasdaq: UAL), which is Lambert's fourth-largest carrier with an average of 15 daily departures, "is working to address the national pilot shortage by launching our own flight school, training as many as 5,000 pilots this decade, and creating a steady pipeline of highly qualified people, most of whom will first fly for one of our regional partners before joining United."

A Lambert spokesman, Roger Lotz, earlier this month said that Lambert this year counts one more nonstop destination than it had in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

That's because it's added destinations lacking in 2019: Frankfurt, Germany; Long Beach, California; Myrtle Beach (also flown by Spirit Airlines); San Juan, Puerto Rico; Orange County, California; Sarasota, Florida; Quincy, Illinois; and Destin, Florida.

