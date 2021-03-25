United Airlines adding 2 seasonal routes from Lambert

United said it would fly from Lambert to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina, beginning May 27 through Sept. 6

ST. LOUIS — United Airlines is adding two new seasonal routes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport this summer.

United said it would fly from Lambert to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina, beginning May 27 through Sept. 6.

Flights to Myrtle Beach will be on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while flights to Hilton Head will leave on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airport said the Hilton Head flight is unique because it doesn't fly into Savannah, Georgia, which is a 45-minute drive to Hilton Head, but rather the Hilton Head Island Airport.

"These two destinations show a real commitment by a major carrier to offer St. Louis travelers the most direct service to popular east coast tourist spots," Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement. "So much so, any traveler to Hilton Head is now just minutes away from everything the island has to offer after getting off their flight."

The statement also quoted a United executive, Vice President of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling Ankit Gupta, as saying that during the pandemic, the airline has been "strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit."

"With many customers now beginning to plan summer vacations in places where they can enjoy time outside, we look forward to offering new service to South Carolina," Gupta said.

Lambert has been adding other flights, even while the number of flights it offers remains lower than before the pandemic.