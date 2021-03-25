Women’s Foundation names St. Louis' top 21 workplaces for women

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis named these honorees for 2020 in its Employment Scorecard

ST. LOUIS — An engineering firm, law firms and media company are among the 21 St. Louis employers named as top workplaces for women by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

The foundation revealed Wednesday, observed as Equal Pay Day, its fourth annual Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard, which evaluates the employment practices of organizations in the region in 2020.

The scorecard recognizes 21 honorees, in three size categories, that the foundation said met or exceeded criteria for workplace gender equity in four areas: leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention. Honorees are selected by a seven-person panel in a blind review of data submitted by the organizations from November 2020 through January 2021. More than 100 local employers have participated in the scorecard since it began.

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis named the following honorees for 2020 in its Employment Scorecard:

Small organizations (under 50 employees)

Kaskaskia Engineering Group LLC

Lathrop GPM LLP

NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri

National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis

Operation Food Search

Rung for Women

Spry Digital

Tueth, Keeney, Cooper, Mohan & Jackstadt PC

The Simon Law Firm PC

Wyman Center

Medium organizations (50-499 employees)

Brown Smith Wallace

LaunchCode

Missouri Foundation for Health

Nine PBS

PreventEd

Sapper Consulting

S.M. Wilson & Co.

Stinson LLP

Large organizations (500 or more employees)

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Saint Louis University

Washington University

Companies recognized in the foundation’s scorecard have women in a minimum of 28% of top leadership roles; a minimum of 25% women in the top 10% of the most highly compensated employees; a starting wage higher than Missouri’s minimum wage ($9.45 in 2020); “family-friendly” flexible work policies; and offer recruitment and retention programs to advance women.