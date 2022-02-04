University of Missouri System has $6.5B statewide economic impact, report says

The UM System's statewide impact includes more than 69,000 jobs supported or sustained and $366.5 million generated in state and local taxes.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri System has a $6.5 billion economic impact on the state of Missouri, according to a new report.

That's up about $1.1 billion from the $5.4 billion in economic impact measured in the most recent, 2018 report.

The UM System's statewide impact includes more than 69,000 jobs supported or sustained and $366.5 million generated in state and local taxes, according to Kansas City-based Tripp Umbach, which conducted the study.

The new report, presented Thursday to the system's Board of Curators, cited the following impact from each of its four campuses in fiscal 2021:

University of Missouri-Columbia: $5 billion in economic impact; supported 49,937 full-time and part-time jobs, both direct and indirect; generated $281.8 million in state and local taxes.

University of Missouri-Kansas City: $597.2 million in economic impact; supported 7,291 full-time and part-time jobs, direct and indirect; generated $33.4 million in state and local taxes.

Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla: $487.2 million in economic impact; supported 6,540 full-time and part-time jobs, direct and indirect; generated $27.3 million in state and local taxes.

University of Missouri-St. Louis: $429 million in economic impact; supported 5,485 full-time and part-time jobs, direct and indirect; generated $24 million in state and local taxes.

In conducting the study, Tripp Umbach measured the economic value generated by the UM System’s research, operations, service and expenditures in fiscal 2021 ended June 30. The study measured effects throughout the state and each of its four universities, in addition to MU Extension, academic medicine, research, athletics and alumni, officials said.