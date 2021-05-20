University of Missouri System approves tuition increase across all schools

"These modest increases will help us maintain our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to the residents of Missouri and beyond"

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Wednesday voted to raise tuition between 2% and 5% across all four universities.

The approved tuition increase will provide funding for investments in student advising and student success, increase the number of course sections and scholarships, and decrease the time to graduation, officials said. In addition, the funding will help universities renovate classrooms and laboratories, and invest in research.

"These modest increases will help us maintain our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to the residents of Missouri and beyond," UM President Mun Choi said in a statement. "Our universities remain competitive among peer institutions and the overall cost of attendance remains low."

Undergraduate tuition at Mizzou will increase 5% to $321.30 per credit hour, while tuition at the University of Missouri — St. Louis will increase 2% to $379 per credit hour. University of Missouri — Kansas City will see an increase of 4.1% to $313.90 per credit hour, and Missouri University of Science & Technology will have an increase of 3.5% for undergraduate students to $379 per credit hour.

Tuition for graduate students will increase by 5% at Mizzou, 4% at UMKC, and 2% at UMSL. The graduate tuition rate will not increase at Missouri S&T.

The University of Missouri System is currently looking at proposals to establish differential tuition models that would eliminate supplemental fees. Final proposals will be presented to the board for approval in spring 2022, officials said.

"Our number one priority is student success," Darryl Chatman, chair of the board, said in a statement.