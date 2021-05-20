Panera unveils next-generation bakery-cafe, will open its first in St. Louis this year

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based fast casual restaurant chain Panera Bread, also known locally as Saint Louis Bread Co., has announced plans for its next-generation bakery-cafe that will emphasize digital capabilities and drive-thru access.

The new concept, officials said in a release, builds off the company’s innovation in technology and the delivery, drive-thru and pick-up channels. However, dine-in customers are not being forgotten with the next-generation store featuring comfortable seating around a fireplace in a vibrant environment with new wayfinding and decor.