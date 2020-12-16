Wasabi Sushi Bar sets opening date for Cortex restaurant

The Cortex location is the brand's seventh restaurant in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Wasabi Sushi Bar will open its new restaurant at the Cortex innovation district on Thursday.

The new Wasabi location will offer takeout, delivery and catering at its new 4,300-square-foot space at 4239 Duncan Ave., adjacent to the new Aloft Hotel. Twenty employees will be hired, with an additional 10 workers slated to be added once restrictions on indoor dining related to Covid-19 are lifted, officials said.

The Cortex location is the brand's seventh restaurant in the St. Louis region. When Wasabi closed a downtown location in January 2018, officials said they were looking to reopen in Midtown or the Central West End.

“We have retained all 130-plus employees thanks to our amazing customer base who have remained extremely loyal during the pandemic,” said Wasabi’s CEO John Kim. “We are carefully optimistic about the future as we anticipate continued growth for our brand.”

Cody Cooper and Neta Johnson will jointly serve as directors of operations at the new restaurant.

Wasabi is partnering on the Cortex location with Midas Hospitality, which owns and manages the nearby $28 million Aloft Hotel.