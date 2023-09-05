Webster University quit paying rent on downtown campus, landlord says

Webster occupies the space on the building's first three floors. The Arcade also has 282 apartments.

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the Arcade Building in downtown St. Louis is suing Webster University, claiming that it quit paying rent on its space in the building.

Entities tied to Dominium Development, of Minnesota, sued Webster on Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court, claiming Webster hasn't paid full rent for January, February, March and April, to the tune of more than $75,000. The suit, filed by Emily Cantwell of Lathrop GPM LLP, seeks a judgment against the university.