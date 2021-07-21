WeWork rolls out pay-as-you-go co-working option in St. Louis

St. Louis will now be one of 30 cities where the option is available

ST. LOUIS — Global co-working space operator WeWork is rolling out a new pay-as-you-go option in St. Louis and six other cities Tuesday, and the company says the new offering capitalizes on the rise in business travel and flexible work options that it’s seeing in St. Louis.

The pay-as-you-go option, called WeWork On Demand, will be available through WeWork’s On Demand app starting Tuesday evening in St. Louis. A day of co-working starts at $29 and $10 an hour for meeting rooms. St. Louis will now be one of 30 cities where the option is available after it was successfully piloted earlier this year in New York City and then moved to other markets.

WeWork opened its 60,000-square-foot co-working space at One Metropolitan Square in downtown St. Louis in November 2019. The space has stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but has seen the number of workers using the space rise exponentially this summer as more employees return to some form of in-office work or visit clients in St. Louis.

Previously, the only option available for co-working was the All Access monthly membership model, which starts at $299 a month and allows 24/7 access to all of WeWork’s global co-working sites.

With the new On Demand service, you do not have to be an All Access member in order to spend a day co-working at WeWork. But the On Demand hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. rather than around the clock.

The company said it is making the daily rate available in response to customer needs, “as employees demand more flexibility and companies embrace hybrid and remote models.”