Anheuser-Busch to open new 'regional consumer hub' in St. Louis this summer

The St. Louis-area hub will open at the brewery’s headquarters in Soulard

ST. LOUIS — Global brewer Anheuser-Busch will open additional offices around the country, including a new “regional consumer hub” at its headquarters in St. Louis this summer.

The brewery’s marketing department based out of New York City is opening these hubs throughout the country, starting in St. Louis, officials said in a statement.

The decentralized offices are intended to give A-B’s marketers a “closer understanding of local customers in important markets, while keeping tight virtual connection to teammates in New York,” officials said.

The first hub will open at the brewery’s St. Louis headquarters in Soulard, followed by downtown Austin and the Playa District of Los Angeles in the fall and the Wynwood section of Miami in the winter.

The hubs provide three business benefits, the company said: They improve worker flexibility, can cater products to local consumers and improve the pipeline to and discovery of local talent.

The decision to open the hubs came from A-B Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes.

A representative for the company did not respond to a request for comment on whether Anheuser-Busch plans to hire new employees in St. Louis or move existing jobs.

