Homes are selling fast in St. Louis. Here's when to list to make the most money.

The ideal time is right around the corner.

ST. LOUIS — With housing demand outpacing supply, there isn't a bad time to sell a home. But in St. Louis market, the ideal time is right around the corner to list in order to get the highest sale price, according to a recent report from Zillow.

Nationwide, homes listed on a Thursday in the second half of April fetch more than 2.8% over list price, or around $9,300 for a typical property. In 2021, early April listings got the highest rate of daily page views – nearly one-third more than the average annually.

In St. Louis, homes listed in early May benefit from a 3.1% boost in final sale price. That figure drops to 1.2% in late May, before falling to just above list price in early June.

Meanwhile, the worst time to sell a home for the most money in St. Louis is in late November, when homes sell for a 3% discount.