Butterfly House will name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Not everyone will celebrate Valentine's Day with a dozen roses and a five-course meal.

If you're looking for a unique gift opportunity... Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House has you covered.

You can put a smile on your best friend's face by giving that "not-so-special" someone in their life the treatment they deserve, the Butterfly House said in a release.

It'll cost $25.

Through the Cameo app, the Butterfly House will name a cockroach after an ex, bad boss or any other sort of "scoundrel". It'll then allow you to share the video with your target.

"Life isn’t always butterflies and rainbows. If you know someone dealing with a not-so-special person in their life tell us about them and we’ll cheer them up and name a roach in their pest’s dishonor," the Cameo app website says.

All proceeds will go to support the Butterfly House’s mission “to foster a greater understanding of plant and animal relationships in the environment in order to promote the conservation and restoration of natural habitats.” It said it is also using the promotion as an opportunity to educate the public about roaches.

"Despite a bad reputation, roaches have many positive attributes. The majority of roach species want nothing to do with humans, with only about 1 in 500 considered pests. Plus, their very forgiving palate allows them to recycle nutrients back into the soil from otherwise unwanted food sources. If your favorite treat relies on healthy soils (spoiler alert: it does), you have roaches and other decomposers to thank," the Butterfly House said.