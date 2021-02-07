Ring doorbell video captures crash that winds up in front yard

While the car’s occupants appeared to be checking out the damage, the video shows the SUV's driver get out and start running after the two other people involved

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A front door security camera caught the moments leading up to and after a crash that ended on a Cahokia Heights front lawn.

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch shared the video with 5 On Your Side – the incident happened in front of his father’s home in Illinois back on July 1 at about 11 a.m.

The Ring security camera video shows two cars rounding a corner and then the blue SUV hits the silver car from behind. Both vehicles end up sliding onto the front yard. The car spun around, while the SUV continued forward, clipping a tree and briefly tilting up on two wheels before it came to a stop.

While the car’s occupants appeared to be checking out the damage, the video shows the man in the SUV get out of the vehicle and quickly start running after the two people who were in the car. They’re last seen running up the street.

Fitch’s brother heard the crash from inside the house and ran outside to see what happened. He said Cahokia Heights police showed up about 20 minutes later, but the people involved were long gone.

5 On Your Side has contacted the Cahokia Heights Police Department for an update on the people involved. We have not yet heard back.