5 teens escape St. Louis youth center, injure employee and steal 2 cars

The teens overpowered an employee, throwing bleach in his eyes, and got out of Hogan Regional Youth Center Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — Five teenage boys injured a youth center specialist and escaped a secure St. Louis facility over the weekend. One of the teens is known to be armed and dangerous, according to information obtained by 5 On Your Side.

Sources confirmed with 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers that the teens – ages 14-17 years old – got out of the Hogan Regional Youth Center at 1839 Hogan Street Saturday evening.

According to the information provided, the teens overpowered the youth specialist, causing him to hurt his ankle. The teens also doused his eyes with bleach, causing him to suffer eye injuries.

On their way out of the facility, the teens grabbed car keys belonging to four of the youth center’s employees. They drove off in two of the vehicles: a Nissan Altima and a Chevy Cruze, which has a small red sticker on the lower driver’s side portion of the back window.

Police said the oldest of the suspects has a history of being armed and dangerous. The 17-year-old boy had five loaded handguns on him the last time he was taken into custody, the police source information states, along with “many grams of Fentanyl.” The teen is known to be involved in previous shootings and smash-and-grab incidents. Police said he also takes license plates off stolen vehicles in an attempt to avoid getting caught by police.

5 On Your Side has contacted St. Louis police for further information. We are waiting to hear back. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

We are not releasing the names of the five suspects in this case since they are minors. They have last-known addresses in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson City.