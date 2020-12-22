x
Cahokia police search for missing teenage girl

Marreona Stewart, 16, was last seen in the Cahokia/Centreville area early Monday morning
Credit: Cahokia police

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Cahokia police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Marreona Stewart was last seen in the Cahokia/Centreville area on Monday around 3 a.m., according to a press release from police.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, red pants and white shoes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

The police flyer says Stewart as "missing/endangered" but officers did not provide any additional information.

Anyone who has information about Stewart's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or call 911.

