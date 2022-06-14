Here's what you can – and can't – bring with you to some of St. Louis' most popular outdoor attractions

Trying to beat the heat at Busch Stadium? Or during a show at The Muny? Here's what you can and can't bring in with you.

ST. LOUIS — The record heat isn't stopping St. Louisans from enjoying all the different attractions the area has to offer. From catching a game at Busch Stadium to seeing a show at The Muny or taking a walk on the wild side at the Saint Louis Zoo, it's summertime in the Lou.

But, we can't ignore the dangerous heat this week. St. Louis set records on Monday and Tuesday, and a new high could be set Wednesday as well.

So, if you're headed to an outdoor St. Louis attraction and wondering what you can bring in to help you beat the heat, here's what we've found.

If you're headed to root, root, root for the home team this summer, don't forget to cheer for hydration, too! But what are you allowed to bring into Busch Stadium to keep your thirst quenched while watching the Redbirds? Here's what we found.

Can I bring water into Busch Stadium?

According to Busch Stadium's information guide, yes. Non-alcoholic beverages (like water and soda) are allowed, but they have to be in factory-sealed clear plastic containers and can't be bigger than 2 liters.

What about coolers?

Do keep in mind Busch Stadium's bag policy when bringing in food and drinks. No hard-sided coolers are allowed, but soft-sided coolers no bigger than 10" x 8" x 10" are OK.

Here's what you can't bring inside:

Alcoholic beverages

Aluminum containers

Glass bottles/items

Metal cans

Thermoses

For more information about Busch Stadium's policies, click here.

Walking around the Saint Louis Zoo on a St. Louis summer day can get toasty! And you can only hide in the cool Penguin and Puffin Coast for so long. So what can you take with you during a trip to the Zoo?

Can I bring food and drink to the Saint Louis Zoo?

Here's what the zoo said online about outside food and drink:

"Coolers and picnic baskets are permitted on the Zoo grounds. (Glass bottles are prohibited.) There are picnic areas located in central areas at the Zoo."

For more frequently asked questions about the Saint Louis Zoo, click here.

Summer in St. Louis means The Muny stage comes to life once again. The theater started its 104th season Monday with "Chicago: The Musical" during a record-breaking 100-degree day. But, the Forest Park favorite is doing several things to keep fans and performers safe.

If you've caught a show in recent years, you'll notice the big fans going all night long. The cast also has water, fans and air conditioning backstage, and they've been rehearsing in the heat, so they're prepared.

Can I bring in my own water?

Yes. Outside food and drinks are allowed at The Muny. You can also take in a soft-sided cooler, but it has to be able to fit under your seat.

Hard-sided coolers, outside alcohol, aluminum cans and lawn chairs are only allowed in the preshow picnic area. Those can't go into the theatre, according to The Muny's website.