4 injured in car crash in rural St. Clair County, Illinois

A woman and two young children were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were taken to the hospital after what police called a "serious" accident in rural St. Clair County Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus with two children, ages 3 and 4. She was going eastbound on New Athens Darmstadt Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to a report from Illinois State Police. She crossed into the path of a Dodge Grand Caravan, which had the right of way and was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4.

The driver of the Caravan, identified as 73-year-old Thmas Cross, struck the driver's door of the Ford Focus.

Both vehicles rolled several times, police said.

All three people inside the Ford were flown to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Illinois State Police. They were all from Marissa, Illinois. ISP did not released their identities.

Cross, the only person inside the Dodge, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Illinois Route 4 at New Athens Darmstadt Road was shut down in both directions at that intersection.