Man dead, 3 injured in shooting in St. Louis

A man who suffered a gunshot wound to his head was not conscious or breathing at the scene, police said

ST. LOUIS — One man died and three people were injured following a shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont Avenue and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man who suffered a gunshot wound to his head was not conscious or breathing when police responded to the scene. St. Louis police confirmed he has died.

Two other men and a woman also were found with gunshot wounds. They were all conscious and breathing at the scene, but police did not release any additional information about their conditions.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

After the shooting, there was a crash and foot chase, police said.

A suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue and the people inside the car ran. Two people were arrested and police recovered three guns at the scene.

The people inside the car were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered from the crash.

No officers were injured during the incident.