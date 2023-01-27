KIA Soul stolen from St. Louis children's crisis center

The car was used to pick up children from "bad situations" and take them to and from school, doctors, activities and more.

ST. LOUIS — A car important to the children of the Annie Malone crisis center was stolen late Thursday night.

The 2017 KIA Soul would be used to rescue children who were in "bad situations" and take them to school, medical appointments, activities and more.

A spokesperson from the Annie Malone Crisis Center said someone hopped the gate at 11:54 p.m. Thursday and stole the car.

The center has vans that will be called into service, but the interior and engine wear and tear makes this a last resort.

The Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center's crisis center helps children by providing immediate intervention to prevent child abuse and neglect. Services include emergency shelter, food, clothing, educational needs, conflict resolution, emergency medical attention and counseling.

On Dec. 27, the center experienced a burst pipe that flooded the center.

"The crisis center is 24 hours. This is where we get the calls in the middle of the night for children whose parents overdosed on drugs or being killed, or they are homeless. We're licensed to 12 beds, from 17 years old to newborns. This is their safe haven," CEO Keisha Lee told 5 On Your Side in December.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services accepts online donations.