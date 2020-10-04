ST. LOUIS — On April 9, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all public and charter school buildings to close through the remainder of the school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has students continuing their education online.

Cardinals’ pitcher Adam Wainwright expressed his appreciation for teachers in a video message.

The video of Wainwright talking about teachers was shared on Twitter,

“There’s two people groups and there’s probably many more but I’m going to name two that need to be paid more right away - It’s medical care professionals, first responders and teachers – oh my goodness teachers, we love you,” Wainwright said in the video.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: A salute to high school seniors

RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area