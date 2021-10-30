Central West End Halloween party draws hundreds of costumed creatures

The annual celebration was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but revelers wouldn't let it spoil the fun this year

ST. LOUIS — They came out in droves.

Dozens of devilish dudes, weird witches and a galore of ghouls descended on the Central West End neighborhood to celebrate Halloween.

"I live in Belleville, but I just wanted to be here. I like the people and watching the fabulous costumes and all of the people have great talents," said Tammy Karl.

"(I'm) loving every minute of it. It's a lot of fun and I agree, the costumes are fabulous," said Ursula Phelps.

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Draculas, goblins and other creepy critters from crawling out of their holes.

However this year, many of the folks we talked to said they were vaccinated and it was about having fun.

"I'm triple vaccinated. I have my mask if I need it, so I'm not worried," said John Pleimann.

After this week's rainy, gloomy weather, lots of revelers were just excited to get out of their homes and enjoy the cool, crisp night.

From painted-faced moms, demonic-looking dads to cute kids in cool costumes, they all had a good time, in the face of the coronavirus.

"We thing everything went well. We didn't really have any problems. We did ask folks ahead of time if they didn't feel well to please stay home," said Kate Haher, the executive director of the Central West End Business Improvement District.