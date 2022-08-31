2-year-old dies after shooting himself in the head, St. Louis police say

Police said the boy was barely conscious or breathing at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a young child shot himself in the head, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police told 5 On Your Side they received a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Melvin Drive Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the head.

Michae Sack, interim chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, has confirmed to 5 On Your Side the child died.

Police said he was barely conscious or breathing at the scene. He was taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

No other information about the shooting has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.