Driver in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash in St. Louis

The crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. on Chouteau Avenue and South 17th Street.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in St. Louis.

According to the the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. on Chouteau Avenue and South 17th Street, in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the crash.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured, or what caused the crash.

St. Louis police's accident reconstruction unit is handling the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Editor's note: Police initially reported the woman died in the crash. Tuesday afternoon, police provided a correction saying the woman is alive and suffered critical injuries in the crash.