How churches are dealing with recent rise in COVID-19 cases

"We ought to love one another, and that's the way to show love, by protecting one another from this virus," one parishioner said

ST. LOUIS — The congregation at the West Central Church of Christ has been back for three weeks, but many churches have decided to remain closed during the latest spike of COVID-19.

Other churches like West Central are remaining open, but with extra safety precautions.

"All the things they ask us to do: the social distancing, cleanings, sprayings and temperatures. Personally I do the temperatures as people come through," said parishioner Sharon McLarren.

McLarren isn't just a parishioner, she's also a healthcare worker.

The church has also dropped their capacity to 10%, well below the city's guidelines.

"What you'll see in the church is we have put up markers so people didn't have to know what social distancing looks like so we put up markers on the pews," explained Minister Marvin Johnson.

Johnson said he's talked to other churches in the area, and many are taking similar approaches.

"So I think it's a blend but I think the common theme is no one want's to do anything that will jeopardize the Lord's sheep and make sure they are safe," added Johnson.

Something both pastors and parishioners say they appreciate.

"We ought to love one another, and that's the way to show love, by protecting one another from this virus," added McLarren.

Like many churches, the West Central Church of Christ is still offering online and zoom worship services even though they do have some of their congregation back in their building.