As COVID-19 cases surge, some business owners in St. Charles County enforce masks even with no mandate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri sets another record for the single-highest day increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The state reported 958 new cases bringing the total to more than 32,000.

COVID numbers are moving in the wrong direction locally, too.

With those numbers, some businesses in St. Charles County are trying to slow the spread with masks, even with no mandate.

Main Street Books co-owner Emily Hall Schroen says it's important to stay open, as books have become an escape for many.

But she says, she'll play by the book.

She's requiring everyone to wear masks and limiting the amount of people going inside her 1,800 square foot establishment.

"We'll continue the mask mandate until it's necessary," she adds.

Down the street, Salt and Smoke also requires masks.

But with a positive test of a staff member along with a surge in cases, all of its locations are closed until further notice.

Owner Tom Schmidt says, it was important to close after learning about the results Saturday afternoon.

"I think every store, every restaurant, every business will be touched by this," Schmidt adds.

As of Thursday, St. Charles County reported 2070 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths.

This week, there were 544 new cases, up 185% from the previous week.

Ages 20 to 29 account for nearly a quarter of the cases.

With this spike, Schmidt hopes St. Charles leaders will force the use of masks.

"I sent emails to local officials in St. Charles to get a mandate out there. I think people need that guidance from their leadership," he says.

Schmidt says, he doesn't want to make this political.

But he hopes everyone can do their part, so businesses don't have to close its doors, once again.

"If we can't get a handle on it and people can't accept doing their part, then this is going to continue put people out of work and put businesses out of business," Schmidt explains.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says there wouldn't be a way to enforce an order because there's not enough police officers to go into every bar.

The mayor of St. Charles says a face mask mandate may be required to curb the spike.

